Vijay's Master Starts Its Tryst With Records On Social Media!

Yesterday (December 31, 2019), the makers of Thalapathy 64 unveiled the title and the first look poster of the movie, which has been ruling the social media for the past 24 hours. As expected, the update from the team received a massive reception with the social media users going gaga over the same. Meanwhile, Master, the title of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj has been trending on Twitter since yesterday and it has smashed some of the major records. According to reports, Master has emerged as the most tweeted movie title in 24 hours. It has overtaken all other biggies of the Indian film industry.

According to reports that have come up, #Master received as many as 3.4 million tweets in the past 24 hours. This is indeed a big achievement and the number of tweets that have come up is an indication about the hype that the film has.

Master's first look was unveiled through Vijay's official Twitter account. It went viral within no time and according to reports, the tweet has received around 79.3K shares in the first 24 hours. Along with that, the tweet has received around 25K comments and 171.4 K likes in the first 24 hours. Fans have seemingly lapped up the poster and various fan-made designs have been doing the rounds, which again underlines the acceptance that the poster has received.

Meanwhile, another hashtag associated with Master has been trending on Twitter since this morning. #MasterSecondLook has garnered attention on social media and tweets continue to pour in for the same. Fans and followers on social media believe that the team might unveil the second look poster of the movie this evening. It is also being believed that Vijay Sethupathi's look from the movie might be unveiled today. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in this Vijay starrer.