Vijay's Master: The Official Trailer To Be Released On This Auspicious Day?

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Master. The Tamil audiences have been eagerly waiting for the Master trailer, since the release of the highly celebrated soundtrack of the movie. As per the latest reports, the makers have zeroed in an auspicious day for the release of the Master trailer.

According to the reports published by Indiaglitz, the official trailer of the Vijay starrer will be released on October 25, 2020, if the coronavirus threat comes under control by the end of September 2020. In that case, Master will be released on November 14, 2020, as a Deepavali special release, as planned earlier.

If the pandemic lasts till the end of this year, Master trailer will be released on December 25, 2020, on Christmas day. In that case, the release of the movie will be pushed to January 2021. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will then release as a Pongal special release, mostly on the 9th or 10th of January 2021. The makers will announce the news officially according to what the situation is.