Vijay's Master: The Post-Production Has Finally Resumed!

The post-production activities of Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally begun. The post-production activities of the project were put on hold due to the coronavirus threat and all India lockdown from the past few weeks.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more