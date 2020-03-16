    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay's Master: The Official Trailer Of The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial To Release On This Date?

      By
      |

      The much-awaited Master audio launch event is finally over. The audio of the Vijay starrer which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released in a star-studded event that was held at Leela Palace, Chennai on March 16, Sunday. As per the latest updates, now the makers are all set to release the highly anticipated Master official trailer soon.

      If the reports are to be believed, the Master trailer will be released on March 22, Sunday at 5 PM. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the release date to Vijay starrer yet. But the sources close to the project suggest that the team is planning to release Master trailer by the upcoming weekend.

      The much-awaited Master audio launch event is finally over. If the reports are to be believed, The highly anticipated Master official trailer will be released on this date.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X