Vijay's Master: The Official Trailer Of The Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial To Release On This Date?

The much-awaited Master audio launch event is finally over. The audio of the Vijay starrer which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released in a star-studded event that was held at Leela Palace, Chennai on March 16, Sunday. As per the latest updates, now the makers are all set to release the highly anticipated Master official trailer soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the Master trailer will be released on March 22, Sunday at 5 PM. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the release date to Vijay starrer yet. But the sources close to the project suggest that the team is planning to release Master trailer by the upcoming weekend.