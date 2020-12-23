Vijay’s Master To Ajith’s Valimai: Top 5 Kollywood Releases To Look Forward To In 2021!

Master

The highly anticipated Vijay-starrer which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, was postponed for an indefinite period. With only the teaser released for now, the fans and followers of Thalapathy are expecting the film to release on Pongal 2021.

If reports are to be believed, the announcement about the same will be out on the special occasion of New Year 2021. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

Valimai

Though the Ajith-starrer was expected to release in early 2021, looks like the makers have postponed the plan owing to a delay due to COVID-19. The cast and crew of the film are yet to complete the remaining sequence. Interestingly, as per the latest tweet of director H Vinoth, Valimai's highly awaited update will be out in the days to come.

The director had tweeted, "Ready to welcome new year? #Valimai." With the tweet going viral on social media, fans are expecting a big update and are anticipating the film to release by late 2021. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film has Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and Tollywood star Karthikeya Gummakonda.

Jagame Thandhiram

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited movies of 2021. Though the film was slated to release on August 27, 2020, the makers postponed the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. If reports are to be believed, the film also featuring Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will release in 2021. Bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, Jagame Thandhiram also stars James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan and Joju George.

Indian 2

From the unfortunate accident on the sets to the COVID-19 lockdown, the makers of Indian 2 have indeed gone through a lot in 2020.

As the world gears up to welcome the New Year, the cast and crew of the Kamal Haasan-starrer is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to bring out their best work, so that the film remains close to the hearts of the audiences post its release. Directed by celebrated director S Shankar, the action-thriller is a sequel to Ulaganayagan's 1996 film Indian. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth along with his co-stars Nayanthara and Keethy Suresh has started shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The family-drama is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films which the movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to, as reports are rife that Annaatthe will mark Thalaiva's last project before his entry into politics. Written and directed by Siva, the film will also have Rajini's 90s co-actresses Khushbu Sundar and Meena essaying pivotal roles.