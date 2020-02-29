EXCITING! Vijay's Master To Release On Thala Ajith's Birthday?

Here is a piece of highly exciting news for the Tamil cinema audiences. If the reports are to be believed, Master, the upcoming Vijay starring action-thriller now has a connection with Thala Ajith. Yes, you heard it right. As per the latest updates, Master is now slated to hit the theatres on Ajith's birthday, May 1.

According to the close sources, the team is finally wrapping up the shooting of the Vijay starrer today (February 29, 2020). However, the makers are now doubtful about releasing Master on the pre-fixed release date, April 9, 2020. It is because the post-production work of the movie is yet to kickstart and plenty of VFX work is pending.

If things proceed at the same rate, the makers might have to postpone the release of Master to May. And it has been speculated that the team has finalised May 1, Friday as the new release date for the Vijay starrer. In that case, Master release will coincide with Thala Ajith's birthday.

If this happens, May 1, 2020, will be truly a memorable day for the Tamil cinema audiences. The diehard fans of both Vijay and Ajith might get a chance to celebrate the most important days of their favourite stars together. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports officially.

Master will mark Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with both director Lokesh Kanagaraj and talented actor Vijay Sethupathi. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay is appearing in the role of James Durairaj aka JD Master in the movie, which features Petta fame Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Sethupathi, on the other hand, is appearing as the lead antagonist.

Reportedly, the Vijay starrer has already emerged as a profitable venture for its makers, with the massive pre-release business. The sources close to the project suggest that Master has crossed the 200-Crore mark with its total pre-release business, which includes the audio, satellite, and digital streaming rights.

