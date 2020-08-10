Vijay's Master: Vijay Sethupathi's Character In The Movie To Have Two Versions!

Master, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer will feature Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor as the lead antagonist. As reported earlier, the actor is playing the first out-and-out negative role of his career in Master, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about Vijay Sethupathi's character.

Interestingly, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will narrate the two different phases of Vijay Sethupathi's character, the notorious gangster Bhavani. While the actor himself appears in the major portions of the character, his younger version will be played by Master Mahendran. However, Vijay Sethupathi himself will dub for all the versions of his character, which is a first-of-its-kind attempt in Tamil cinema.

As reported earlier, Vijay Sethupathi has revealed that his character in Master is pure evil. The actor revealed that his character in Master, Bhavani is a very cruel and sadistic villain. Later, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had confirmed that the movie will have some high-voltage face-off scenes featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Master, which makes both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is said to be a unique film that doesn't follow the usual formula of the Vijay starrers. The actor is appearing as the character John Durairaj aka JD Master, the dean of a popular college in the city. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that JD Master is also an undercover drug peddler.