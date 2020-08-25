Vijay’s Master Will Not Have A Direct-To-OTT Release; Here’s Why!

After the announcement of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video, fans and followers of Vijay are now eagerly awaiting an announcement from the makers of his next Master. To add more to the anticipation, there have been several rumours and reports doing the rounds about the direct-to-OTT release of Thalapathy's action-thriller.

Well, let us tell you that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will not have an unconventional release, and will surely hit the theatres soon after the state goes back to normalcy. Wondering why are we saying so? Well, Master's theatrical rights for Tamil Nadu was already sold at the time of its shoot for around Rs 70-75 crore, and with such huge amount at stake, the makers might not take the risk of giving it back and settle for less.

It is to be noted that the director, in a recent interview had revealed that the film is meant for a theatrical release. He had also added that the whole cast and crew of the film has already watched Master, which they all think will turn into a blockbuster at the theatres. In such a situation, the makers might not want to make the larger than life experience confined to a small screen. Therefore, the film has high chances of getting a traditional release at the theatres with much fanfare and celebration.

On a related note, the highly-anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying pivotal roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The lens for the film is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

