Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Returns Home From Canada Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jason Sanjay Returns Home!

As per reports, the star kid who was going through 14 days of institutional quarantine at a private hotel in Chennai, has finally reunited with his family. Jason has been studying filmmaking at a university in Canada and was staying with his maternal grandfather. There were reports suggesting that Vijay was stressed these days with the spike in COVID-19 cases and his son being stranded in the North American country. Well, we are sure Thalapathy and family are more than happy as they will get more time to spend together amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jason Sanjay’s Debut

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Jason will be making his highly-awaited debut with AR Murugadoss' film. A rumour about his collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon was also doing the rounds on the internet. However, a source close to Vijay had rubbished the rumours of Jason's entry into the industry. . Though the star kid shared screen space with his father for 'Naan Adicha Thanga Maata' song from the 2009 Tamil film Vettaikaran, looks like he is more interested in directing, as he has directed several impressive short films

Vijay’s Master

On a related note, Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-thriller has been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Recently, during an interaction with a YouTube channel, Britto had refuted the rumour that the movie is getting a direct-to-OTT release. He said that the movie is completely meant for a big-screen release and the rumours about its digital release are baseless.

Master Cast!

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Master will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.