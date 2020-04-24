Vijay's Son, Jason Sanjay’s Entry In Kollywood Not On The Cards Soon! Uppena News Is Just A Rumour!

Lately, there were rumours of Jason Sanjay gearing up for his debut with Tamil remake of the Telugu movie Uppena. It was reported that Vijay Sethupathi, who is also the producer of the Telugu movie had discussed the storyline with Vijay during the shoot of Master. Thalapathy was said to have been highly impressed with the story and thought it would be the best movie for Jr. Vijay's grand entry into the industry. Sources close to Vijay have rubbished the rumour calling it baseless. There was a buzz that Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of the antagonist to the star kid in the movie. Well, it looks like the future Jr. Thalapathy of Kollywood might take a little longer to debut into the film industry.

Earlier, it was rumoured that AR Murugadoss had approached Vijay and expressed his desire to launch Jason with his next project. Vijay refused to take the decision on his behalf and asked the director to wait until he returns after completing his studies in Canada. There were also rumours that ace filmmaker Shankar is planning to direct a dual-hero project with Jason and Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles. Well, we will have to wait and watch to see who Jr Vijay chooses for his mass entry in Kollywood.

Jason Sanjay had earlier made it to the headlines with a couple of his short films, which impressed the netizens. The star kid, who is currently studying filmmaking at a popular university in Canada, is living along with his grandfather (Vijay's father-in-law) amid the lockdown.

Talking about Vijay's projects, he will be seen next in Master along with Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. The action thriller will release once the lockdown ends.

