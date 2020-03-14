Vijay's Speech At Master Audio Launch Event: What We Expect?

A Speech In His Signature Style

As we all know, Vijay has a signature style in everything he does, including his speeches. The actor always begins his speech with the line 'En nenjil kudi irukkum', which is quite popular among the Tamil cinema audiences. There are also chances for the actor to begin his speech with a song as he did at the Bigil audio launch.

A Lovely Introduction To The Cast & Crew

Vijay has always made sure that he mentions the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project during his speech. The Thalapathy gives unique introductions with interesting oneliners to each and every crew member of his film. We are expecting him to do the same at the Master audio launch event.

What He Has To Say About Vijay Sethupathi?

From the candid picture of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi that was clicked during the wrap party of Master, it was evident that the duo shares an incredible bond off-screen. We are eagerly waiting to know what the Thalapathy has to say about Tamil cinema's supremely talented Makkal Selvan.

The Political Entry

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay might finally open up about his highly anticipated political entry at the Master audio launch event. The actor, who usually prefers to stay away from openly discussing his political ideologies, might finally clear the air put an end to the ongoing speculations through his speech at the event.

His Take On The IT Raids

Vijay has been maintaining a dignified silence over the consecutive IT raids that have happened at his residences and office. But, the actor might finally break his silence over the same at the Master audio launch event. The audiences and media are eagerly waiting to know what Vijay has to say.