      Vijay’s Thuppakki: This Top Bollywood Actress Was The First Choice For Kajal Aggarwal’s Role

      The 2012 Kollywood action thriller, Thuppakki was undoubtedly one of the most celebrated movies of Vijay. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the movie turned out to be a hit. But did you know, a top Bollywood actress was the first choice to pair opposite Thalapathy? Yes, and it's none other than the charming diva, Deepika Padukone. The actress, who was just a few movies old then, was approached by the makers. But unfortunately, she turned down the offer as she was already committed to Desi Boyz.

      It is said that the Bangalore beauty was impressed with the script of the movie. AR Murugadoss wanted her dates around November 2011 while she was busy shooting Desi Boyz along with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. During a chit-chat with an online news channel, she had revealed her love to work in South films and also mentioned Vijay in her list of favourites.

      Thuppakki

      Also, the role of the female lead for the Hindi remake was also offered to Deepika, but later, it went Sonakshi Sinha's kitty. The remake, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty had Akshay Kumar reprising the role of Vijay in the thriller. Well, we just hope that the actress makes another blockbuster entry into Kollywood with Vijay and impresses the audience to the fullest.

      Deepika Padukone made her Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth in the 2024 movie Kochadaiiyaan, which turned out to be a flop.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 18:09 [IST]
