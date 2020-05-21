Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master Is A Funfilled Therapy For COVID-19 Doctors & Nurses

Vijay-starrer Master, is one of the most-awaited films of the Tamil film industry. It was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, but due to the lockdown, the makers had to push the release.

Master songs like Oru Kutti Kathai and Vaathi Coming have already become chartbusters. But do you know, Master's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is also playing a vital role in giving a funfilled therapy to doctors and nurses who are treating COVID-19 patients?

Yes, you read that right! A doctor named Senthilkumar, who is working in a private hospital in Chennai, has revealed on his social media handle that he and his colleagues dance to 'Vaathi Coming' song at regular intervals. He also added that due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the city as well as in the world, the doctors are subjected to depression. But Vijay and Anirudh's song turns out to be a stress buster for him and his colleagues.

Well, this indeed is an amazing piece of information for Vijay fans. After all, the state of doctors and health workers in the Coronavirus era is testing their dedication towards work. Doctors and nurses can't even go home to their families due to the COVID-19 crisis. People should understand that every citizen must help them by simply staying at home and practising hygiene and social distancing, which would reduce the number of patients in hospitals.

Talking about Vaathi Coming, the song has a catchy beat as it's sung by Gana Balachandar and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. On a related note, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. As per reports, Master is likely to hit the screens in October (Navratri) or November (Diwali).