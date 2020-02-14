Vijay-Sangeetha, Ajith-Shalini & More: Star Couples Who Set Major Couple Goals This Valentines Day!

Vijay And Sangeetha

Vijay met Sangeetha Sornalingam, who is a Srilankan Tamilian in the UK. The couple eventually fell in love and tied the knot on August 25, 1999. Even though she prefers staying away from the limelight, Sangeetha has always stood by Vijay's side as his pillar of support throughout all these years.

Ajith And Shalini

Ajith fell in love with Shalini and proposed to her during the shooting of the blockbuster movie Amarkalam. The couple later tied the knot in April 2000. Shalini happily settled down as a homemaker post-marriage but stood with Ajith throughout all the ups and downs in his career. According to Ajith, Shalini made him calmer, which was a major change in his life.

Suriya And Jyothika

Suriya and Jyothika are one of the most-celebrated onscreen pairs of Tamil cinema. The couple fell in love during the shooting of Kaakha Kaakha and dated for seven years before tieing the knot. Even though she decided to quit acting after marriage, Jyothika eventually made a comeback in 2015 with Suriya's production debut 36 Vayadhinile. The actress has always stated that her husband is her backbone.

Jayam Ravi And Aarthi

Jayam Ravi married Aarthi in 2009, after a few years of courtship. According to the actor, he met Aarthi at a party through common friends and eventually fell in love with her. Aarthi has always been the biggest support for Jayam Ravi and she has even got his nickname Cuckoo tattooed on her wrist.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivn

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn fell in love during the filming of the blockbuster movie Naanum Rowdy Thaan, in 2015. The couple has been dating for the past five years and it was even rumoured that they have secretly tied the knot. The couple finally made their relationship official last year. Nayanthara had openly thanked Vignesh for bringing happiness and stability to her life at a recently held event.