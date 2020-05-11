Vijay Sethupathi Fans Association Complains Against People Who Abused Him For Anti-Hindu Remark

Vijay Sethupathi has recently been in the news for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of many people. Popularly known as Makkal Selvan, Vijay, on the reality show Namma Ooru Hero, had made a statement that in Hindu temples, the priests let people see when the idols of gods are being bathed, but when it's being dressed up, they close it to the devotees.

His anti-Hindu remark made many people angry and All India Hindu Sabha from Trichy filed a complaint against him. Well, Makkal Selvan had also mentioned that a small girl asked her grandfather why they don't allow her to see the gods being dressed up while they do show them bathing.

Vijay Sethupathi also got trolled for the comment as many netizens abused him by calling him 'anti-Hindu'. Reacting to Vijay getting trolled, his fan has filed a case against those abusing Vijay for the 'offensive joke'. J Kumaran, the President of All India Vijay Sethupathi Chief Fans Welfare Association, has sought action against those threatening the actor.

Vijay's supporters questioned the fact that the 'joke' didn't create a flutter when it was shared by the actor, but now the topic arised only after the right wing's intervention. The petitioner has urged the authorities to remove all the controversial posts and videos on social media against Vijay, besides taking legal action against the offenders.

For those who are unversed, the secretary of All India Hindu Sabha had requested police commissioner to take action against Vijay Sethupathi. He felt that severe action will work as a deterrent for, actors and those belonging to other religions, who try to gain publicity by defaming Hindu gods.

Also Read : Vijay Sethupathi In Trouble! Complaint Filed Against Makkal Selvan For Hurting Religious Sentiments

On a related note, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen opposite Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic-comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it will be produced by Lalit Kumar.

Also Read : Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Lead Role In This Senior Actor-Director's Comeback Film