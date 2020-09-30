Vijay Sethupathi Is Back In Chennai: Resumes Laabam Shoot

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The talented actor is on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest updates, Vijay Sethupathi is now back in Chennai and has resumed the shooting for Laabam, the upcoming SP Jhananathan project.

To the unversed, the actor was in Jaipur till the last week, for the shooting of the upcoming Taapsee Pannu project directed by newcomer Deepak Sundarrajan. As per the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi has wrapped up the shooting for his portions in the much-awaited movie, in which he is said to be making an extended cameo appearance.

After coming back from Chennai, the actor resumed the shooting of Laabam, which had been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per the reports, the shooting of Laabam is in its final stage, and Vijay Sethupathi is expected to wrap up the SP Jhananathan directorial in a couple of weeks.

Laabam, which is said to be a social drama, features Vijay Sethupathi in a double role. The movie, which marks the actor's first collaboration with director SP Jhananathan, features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The official trailer of Laabam, which was released recently, was highly appreciated by the audiences.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi has about 10 projects in his kitty, and 7 of them are at the various stages of production. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming movie Ka Pae Ranasingam, which is all set to get its OTT release on October 2, 2020. Thalapathy Vijay's Master, Tughlaq Durbar, Mani Ratnam's web series Navarasa, Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindraan, are some of the major projects that are in the pipeline for the Makkal Selvan.

