Vijay Sethupathi Kisses And Hugs Fans Amid COVID-19, Upsets Shruti Haasan: Reports

Not too long ago, it was reported that Shruti Haasan has wrapped up the shoot of her Telugu film Krack and has flown down to Chennai to resume filming Laabam. According to media reports, the film's shooting has begun in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri with a few cast members including Vijay Sethupathi.

Well, looks like the actor well-known for expressing his love towards others through kisses and hugs couldn't keep calm with a swarm of fans who came to see him at the shooting location. It is said that Vijay Sethupathi's close interaction with the fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic didn't go down well with the lead actress Shruti Haasan, who walked out of the location. It is said that the team was shooting for a song sequence in Krishnagiri.

Let us also add that Shruti Haasan recently took to her social media space to talk about the safety concern owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though she didn't reveal much about the reason behind the tweet, she wrote, "COVID is a serious health risk everyone! The pandemic is not over! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed! Just saying."

COVID is a serious health risk everyone ! The pandemic is not over ! I as a person and an actor have the right to prioritise my safety and health if protocols are not followed ! Just saying — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 19, 2020

Though it is not known how reliable the reports about the rift between the two actors are, the netizens are now connecting her recent tweet with the unfortunate incident.

On a related note, Laabam directed by SP Jananathan also features Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Nitish Veera in key roles.

