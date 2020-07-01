Vijay Sethupathi: My Character In Master Is Pure Evil!

Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is sharing the screen with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time, in the upcoming movie Master. Recently, the 'Makkal Selvan' revealed a highly exciting detail about his character in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that his character in Master is not grey-shaded as the rumours suggest.

Instead, he is playing an out-and-out negative character, which can be considered pure evil. Vijay Sethupathi revealed that his character Bhavani is a very cruel and sadistic villain. Thus, it has been revealed that the talented actor has been pitted against Thalapathy Vijay in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have reportedly shot together for Master over 25 days and developed a great friendship with each other. During the Master audio launch event, the actors had heaped praises over each other. According to Sethupathi, the Thalapathy of Tamil is ultimately a great human being who knows how to treat others.

Master, which makes both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration with the Kaithi fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is said to be a different film that doesn't follow the usual formulas of the Thalapathy films. Expectations are riding high on the movie, especially after the release of its highly interesting album composed by Anirudh Ravichander.