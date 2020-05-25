Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal To Start Rolling In August?

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the highly anticipated upcoming romantic comedy will bring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni together onscreen for the first time. The movie, which is directed by the talented filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is said to be a three-way romantic comedy. Reportedly, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will start rolling in August 2020.

Recently, Seven Screen Studio, the banner which bankrolls Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal announced that the project is expected to go on floors in August, through their official Twitter handle. The Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha Akkineni starrer was originally slated to start rolling in April 2020. But the project was delayed due to the coronavirus threat and national lockdown.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Samantha Akkineni, one of the leading ladies has backed out from the project and has been replaced by the popular actress Trisha Krishnan. It was speculated that the actress walked out of the project, as she is pregnant. However, the sources close to the project slammed the reports later and confirmed that Samantha is very much a part of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The romantic comedy will bring back the core team of the 2015-released blockbuster movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, including director Vignesh Shivan, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. The team is making a comeback together with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, after a gap of 5 years.

Apart from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayanthara has shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in the investigation thriller Imaikka Nodigal, in which the actor made a cameo appearance. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, has teamed up with the talented actor for the acclaimed movie Super Deluxe, but didn't have any combinations scenes in the film.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will also mark the first onscreen collaboration of Nayanthara and Samantha, who are the two most sought-after leading ladies of Tamil cinema. The project is jointly produced by director Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The romantic comedy is expected to hit the theaters in 2021.

