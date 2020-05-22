Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam First Look To Be Out At 5 PM Today

The makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, are gearing up to release the first look video today at 5 pm. The producers of the company KJR Studios, took to their Twitter handle to announce the same.

The tweet read, "KaPaeRanasingamFL will be out at 5 PM today! A film we all made with a lot of grit, determination & efforts. And here's your first glimpse of it." With a few wishing the production company for the film, interestingly, many were seen requesting for the second look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, in the comment section.

Coming back to Ka Pae Ranasingam, the movie has Aishwarya Rajesh essaying the female lead. Interestingly, the entertainer marks the fourth collaboration of the Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum (2014), Rummy (2014), and Dharma Durai (2016). Written and directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam was earlier scheduled to release in January 2020.

As per reports the last leg shooting has been completed and the movie is currently in the post-production process. Celebrated stunt master Peter Hein is the stunt director of the film, which has editing by Shivandeeswaran. The story has been penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy while cinematography has been taken care of by Sudarshan Srinivasan. Touted to be an emotional drama, the movie is based on a true story. Ghibran is composing music for the much-awaited flick.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi's other projects, the actor has a lot of films to look forward to in 2020. The actor will next be seen locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will have a release soon after the lockdown ends. He is also a part of movies like Laabam, Laal Singh Chaddha, Tughlaq Durbar, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Keli, and Maanmanithan among others.

