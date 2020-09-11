Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam To Release On Zee Plex In 5 Indian Languages!

It's official! Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya Rajesh's Ka Pae Ranasingam is gearing up for its direct-to-OTT release on Zee Plex. Vijay took to his social media handle to announce the same.

Stating that the film is going to be a big release, he tweeted, "Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE."

Let us tell you that the film will be released on Zee Plex on a pay per view model. Interestingly, Ka Pae Ranasingam will become the first Tamil movie to release on OTT platform on a pay per view model. Though the date of release is not revealed, the fans and followers of the actor are indeed elated with his new announcement, as they will now get to witness the versatile Vijay Sethupathi on screen in their respective homes. It is to be noted that the film directed by Virumandi was earlier scheduled to release in January 2020.

The thriller will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum (2014), Rummy (2014), and Dharma Durai (2016). Touted to be an emotional drama, the film will revolve around the lives of people in rural areas and the injustice done to them by the government authorities on a day to day basis. Based on a true story, the film has a script penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy while cinematography is handled by Sudarshan Srinivasan. Ka Pae Ranasingam has music composed by T Ghibran.

On a related note, the teaser of the film released recently was highly praised by the netizens, especially for the actors' perfect acting chops and impactful dialogues. The 1-minute-41-second video has now clocked 4 million views on YouTube.

