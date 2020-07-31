    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar: The First Single To Be Released On This Date

      Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is joining hands with debutant filmmaker Delhiprasad Deenadayalan for Tughlaq Durbar, the highly anticipated upcoming project. The official first look poster of Tughlaq Durbar, which was released a couple of weeks back, had gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the first single of the movie is all set to be released very soon.

      Recently, the makers of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has confirmed that the first single Annathe Sethi will be released on August 3, 2020, Monday. The news was announced by the production banner Seven Screen Studios through its official Twitter page. Annathe Sethi will be released at 5 PM on August 3, through the official pages of Think Music India.

      However, the makers have not revealed the singer and lyricist of the first single of Tughlaq Durbar. As reported earlier, Govind Vasantha, the young musician who rose to fame with the Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha Krishnan starring blockbuster, has composed the music for the Delhiprasad Deenadayalan directorial.

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 23:44 [IST]
