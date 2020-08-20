Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Laabam Official Trailer To Release On August 22 At 5 PM

Vijay Sethupathi fans have been eagerly waiting for his next film, Laabam, which is directed by SP Jhananathan. A few weeks ago, the Makkal Selvan had shared a few glimpses of him from the dubbing studio. And recently, we got to know something exciting about Laabam.

Recently, Vijay Sethupathi announced that Laabam trailer will release on August 22 (Saturday) at 5 pm. He shared the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready to celebrate! The much-awaited #LaabamTrailer will release on Aug 22 at 5 PM."

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi's next are had earlier announced today that they all set to announce an exciting update about Laabam official trailer 1. The production house 7Cs Entertainment had shared a tweet on their Twitter handle, which reads, "Here comes an exciting update, #LaabamTrailer announcement coming up @ 5 PM! Stay tuned."

Well, fans are damn excited to see the first trailer of Laabam which can release anytime soon. Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled the look of Vijay Sethupathi from the film. In the poster, Makkal Selvan is looking deadly with long hair and beard. His look is indeed making us excited to see him on the big screen again.

Talking about Laabam, Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing a social activist who hails from a rural area. Shruti Haasan is reportedly appearing as the female lead while Sai Dhanshika will be seen in a pivotal role. Jagapati Babu is said to be playing the antagonist in the film. D Imman has composed the songs and background score for the film. Laabam is expected to hit the screens soon after the pandemic ends.

