Vijay Sethupathi To Join Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Project?

Vijay Sethupathi, the Makkal Selvan of Tamil cinema is totally busy with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. If the latest reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to join the star cast of the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project, which is tentatively titled as Kamal Haasan 232, is expected to feature the talented actor in a pivotal role.

The talented actor will be next seen in Master, the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The actor is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi's character in the movie, Bhavani, is a notorious goon. Master is expected to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends.

The Super Deluxe actor is also all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Laal Singh Chaddha, the highly anticipated upcoming Aamir Khan starrer. In Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including Tughlaq Durbar, Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindran, Maamanithan, Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaaadhal, and so on.