    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Sethupathi To Romance Karnan Actress Rajisha Vijayan In Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic

      By
      |

      Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is all set to play the lead role in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. The movie, which is said to be a multi-lingual, is expected to start rolling post lockdown. As per the latest reports, Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress, has been roped in to play the female lead in the project.

      Rajisha Vijayan, who has been considered as one of the finest young talents of Malayalam cinema, is all set to make her Tamil debut soon with Karnan, the Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj project. Reportedly, the actress has been roped in to play the role of Madhimalar, the wife of Muttiah Muralitharan, in the movie. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement on Rajisha's association with the project.

      Vijay Sethupathi To Romance Karnan Actress Rajisha Vijayan In Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic

      Reportedly, Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, which is reportedly titled as 800, is primarily being made in Tamil and will be dubbed into the other prominent Indian languages. Vijay Sethupathi is planning to shed a few kilos to play the veteran spinner on screen. The actor is also getting professional training in spinning, as a part of his preparations for the role.

      The project, which is directed by MS Bhoopathy, is expected to start rolling once lead actor Vijay Sethupathi completes his current commitments. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast, but a few real-life cricketers are said to be making cameo appearances in the project. The Muttiah Muralitharan biopic is produced by actor-producer Rana Daggubati for his home banner Suresh Productions, in association with Dar Motion Pictures.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X