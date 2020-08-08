Vijay Sethupathi To Romance Karnan Actress Rajisha Vijayan In Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic

Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is all set to play the lead role in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. The movie, which is said to be a multi-lingual, is expected to start rolling post lockdown. As per the latest reports, Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress, has been roped in to play the female lead in the project.

Rajisha Vijayan, who has been considered as one of the finest young talents of Malayalam cinema, is all set to make her Tamil debut soon with Karnan, the Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj project. Reportedly, the actress has been roped in to play the role of Madhimalar, the wife of Muttiah Muralitharan, in the movie. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement on Rajisha's association with the project.

Reportedly, Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, which is reportedly titled as 800, is primarily being made in Tamil and will be dubbed into the other prominent Indian languages. Vijay Sethupathi is planning to shed a few kilos to play the veteran spinner on screen. The actor is also getting professional training in spinning, as a part of his preparations for the role.

The project, which is directed by MS Bhoopathy, is expected to start rolling once lead actor Vijay Sethupathi completes his current commitments. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast, but a few real-life cricketers are said to be making cameo appearances in the project. The Muttiah Muralitharan biopic is produced by actor-producer Rana Daggubati for his home banner Suresh Productions, in association with Dar Motion Pictures.