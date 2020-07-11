    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up With Bejoy Nambiar For His Next!

      Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is reportedly on a signing spree and has some promising projects in the pipeline. The actor has never shied away from experimenting with his films and teaming up with the most talented filmmakers. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi is all set to join hands with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar for his next.

      As per the latest reports, the talented filmmaker is not joining hands with the actor for a feature film, but the duo is teaming up for a short film. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi is highly impressed with the idea narrated by Bejoy Nambiar and readily agreed to be a part of the project.

      The reports regarding Vijay Sethupathi and Bejoy Nambiar's first collaboration has totally excited the cine-goers, as both the actor and director are best known for being a part of experimental projects. According to the updates, the actor-filmmaker duo is planning to make an announcement on the project very soon. The shooting will kickstart once the lockdown comes to an end.

