      Vijay Starrer Thuppakki 2 To Go Floors Soon! Deets Inside

      Not too long ago, we had reported about Thalapathy Vijay gearing up to work with noted filmmaker AR Murugadoss once again. Yes, the hit duo is collaborating for a project which is said to be the sequel of their 2012 blockbuster, Thuppakki. Along with Vijay, Murugadoss has retained his original heroine Kajal Aggarwal for the second installment as well. However, the film's music will be scored by S Thaman instead of Harris Jayaraj who worked on the first part.

      While an official announcement of the film and its star cast is still awaited, we have already got new updates regarding the project. According to a report in Thandora Times, Vijay will start shooting for Thuppakki 2 from November onwards this year and then AR Murugadoss is apparently planning to release the film during Diwali next year.

      Produced by Sun Pictures, Thuppakki 2 is going to be Vijay's 65th film. Initially, it was being said that the actor will be starring in Sudha Kongara's directorial venture. But things didn't work out as the 45-year-old wasn't impressed with the final script. And that's how AR Murugadoss eventually came into the picture.

      Thuppakki 2 will mark AR Murugadoss and Vijay's fourth collaboration. The two have already dished out three hit films to date - Thuppakki, Kathithi, and Sarkar. While Murugadoss' directorial venture will come out next year, currently, Vijay is awaiting the release of his 64th film, Master. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the action-thriller was to arrive in theatres on April 9 but due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the movie has been postponed for now.

