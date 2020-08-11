Vijay Takes Up Green India Challenge, Says ‘This Is For You Mahesh Babu Garu’

Not too long ago, Mahesh Babu had nominated his Pokiri rival Vijay for the Green India Challenge. Well now, to the much excitement of the fans and followers of the two superstars, Thalapathy Vijay has finally taken up the challenge. The Master actor took to his Twitter handle to share a few pictures from his garden, wherein he was seen planting a bougainvillea.

In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with the sapling in his hand with his subtle yet captivating smile. Vijay mentioned the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor in the post as he tweeted, "This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu..Here's to a Greener India and Good Health. Thank you #Staysafe." Well, fans and followers of Thalapathy are elated with his latest update and are indeed showering love on their favourite actor as the pictures go viral on social media.

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Interestingly, Mahesh has also replied to Vijay's tweet by thanking him for taking up the challenge. He wrote, "Thank a lot brother for taking this up. Stay safe!" For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay has reprised Mahesh Babu's role in the Tamil remake of Telugu hit film Pokiri (2006). Interestingly, both the films (Pokkiri- Tamil) became the turning point of the actors' career.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu has also nominated south diva Shruti Haasan and Jr NTR for the popular challenge that requires people to plant saplings at their homes.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is awaiting the release of his next titled Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller, which was earlier slated to release on April 9, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master will have Malavika Mohanan essaying the female lead role.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Parasuram, the thriller is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

