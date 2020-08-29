Vijay's Thalapathy 65 Is Not A Sequel To Thuppakki, Confirms Director AR Murugadoss

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is all set to join hands with popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss once again. The duo's upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65, is expected to have an official launch soon. In a recent interview, director Murugadoss confirmed that the Vijay starrer is not a sequel to Thuppakki.

In his interview, the filmmaker revealed that he was originally planning a sequel to Thuppakki, which marked his first collaboration with Vijay. Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of the blockbuster movie also gave a green signal to the sequel and allowed to use the title Thuppaki 2 for the project.

However, when AR Murugadoss approached Vijay with the sequel idea, the actor made it clear that he is not interested in doing a second part to Thuppakki at this point in his career. Instead, Vijay asked the director to develop a fresh idea for Thalapathy 65. So, Murugadoss decided to drop Thuppakki 2 and narrated a fresh story to Vijay.

The Master actor was impressed with the story narrated by AR Murugadoss and asked him to kickstart the scripting. The reports suggest that the actor-director duo has also struck a deal with the renowned production banner Sun Pictures for Thalapathy 65. In that case, the project will mark Vijay's fourth collaboration with AR Murugadoss, after Thuppakki, Katthi, and Sarkar.

The duo was originally planning to launch the project on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi. But they dropped the plan later, as Vijay instructed director AR Murugadoss to make a few changes in the script. Reportedly, the actor has decided to launch the project officially, only after the director completes the script. However, the sources suggest that Thalapathy 65 will get an official launch very soon.

