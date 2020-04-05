RUMOUR HAS IT: Vijay To Romance Two Leading Ladies In Thalapathy 65?

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is joining hands with director AR Murugadoss once again for his upcoming outing which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The project is said to be a sequel to Vijay-Murugadoss duo's 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki. If the latest reports are to be believed, Vijay will be romancing two leading ladies in Thalapathy 65.

Earlier, it was reported that Kajal Aggarwal, who appeared as the leading lady in Thuppakki, is reprising her character Nisha in the sequel. As per the latest reports, the team is planning to rope in another popular actress as the new addition to the lead cast.

According to the rumour mills, Pooja Hegde, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is in talks to play the new leading lady of Thalapathy 65. Pooja's latest tweet, in which the actress confirmed that she will be doing a Tamil project this year, has fueled the rumours. However, the sources suggest that the actress is yet to sign the dotted line.