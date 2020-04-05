    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RUMOUR HAS IT: Vijay To Romance Two Leading Ladies In Thalapathy 65?

      By
      |

      Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is joining hands with director AR Murugadoss once again for his upcoming outing which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The project is said to be a sequel to Vijay-Murugadoss duo's 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki. If the latest reports are to be believed, Vijay will be romancing two leading ladies in Thalapathy 65.

      Earlier, it was reported that Kajal Aggarwal, who appeared as the leading lady in Thuppakki, is reprising her character Nisha in the sequel. As per the latest reports, the team is planning to rope in another popular actress as the new addition to the lead cast.

      RUMOUR HAS IT: Vijay To Romance Two Leading Ladies In Thalapathy 65?

      According to the rumour mills, Pooja Hegde, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is in talks to play the new leading lady of Thalapathy 65. Pooja's latest tweet, in which the actress confirmed that she will be doing a Tamil project this year, has fueled the rumours. However, the sources suggest that the actress is yet to sign the dotted line.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X