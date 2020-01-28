Vijay To Team Up With THIS Director For His Next?

Superstar Vijay is currently busy with his upcoming film Master which is slated to release on April 9. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the movie has been grabbing a lot of attention lately as the makers have been releasing back-to-back posters on social media. There is a lot of buzz around the film also because Vijay has teamed with Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time.

The movie also stars Shanthanu, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. While Vijay is essaying the role of a good guy, Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Sounds super cool, right? While we can't wait to see Master on the big screen, for now, we've got a fresh piece of information regarding Vijay's next venture.

As per the latest buzz, the Bigil actor is likely to team up with director Sudha Kongara for his next outing. Apparently, Sudha has already narrated the story to Vijay and we hear the 45-year-old is quite interested in taking up the film. Though reports have been doing the rounds about Vijay being in talks with AR Murgadoss and few other filmmakers, it seems the talented actor may join hands with Kongara instead. And if the collaboration does happen then reportedly Sun TV will produce the movie.

Talking about Kongara, the filmmaker's next release is Soorarai Pottru which stars Suriya in the lead. Though there has been no official announcement regarding its release date, the action flick is expected to make its way to the theatres a little later this year. The first look poster was released in November last year.

In 2010, Sudha Kongara made her directorial debut in Tamil cinema with Drohi. The movie garnered positive reviews and did pretty well. However, she became a household name after her second film, Irudhi Suttru, released in 2016. The sports-drama was simultaneously released in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. The movie swept away quite a few awards and Sudha ended up winning the South Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Master Third Look Poster: Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi's Face Off Sets The Social Media On Fire!

TV Premiere: Vijay's Bigil Fails to Beat TRP Record of Ajith's Viswasam