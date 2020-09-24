Vijayakanth Tests Positive for COVID-19, Hospitalised: Reports

Vijayakanth has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, the actor-politician has been admitted for treatment in Chennai's MIOT Hospital in Ramapuram. It is said that Vijayakanth got infected during a recent event of his party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Though not officially confirmed, the fans and followers of the senior actor are bombarding social media with speedy recovery messages and hashtag #CaptainVijaykanth. If reports are to be believed, the 68-year-old actor has been keeping unwell since a few weeks now.

Talking about his film career, Vijayakanth kicked off his career with the 1979 film Inikkum Illamai directed by MA Raja. The film starring Betha Sudhakar and Radhika Sarathkumar, had the actor essaying a cameo role. He has been a part of several films including blockbusters like Captain Prabhakaran (1991), Chinna Gounder (1991), Ramana (2002), Oomai Vizhigal (1986), Amman Kovil Kizhakale (1986), Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1987) and Senthoora Poove (1988) among many others.

He was recently seen in 2015 film Sagaptham directed by Surendran. Vijayakanth was seen essaying the role of an Indian Embassy officer Deiveegam. The action film featured Shanmuga Pandian in lead role. Since 2015, Vijaykanth has been active in politics and also found his party DMDK.

