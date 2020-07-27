Vijayalakshmi Was Scared That Goons Might Attack Her: Gayathri Raghuram

On July 26, actress Vijayalakshmi was admitted to a hospital after she allegedly attempted suicide. As per reports, in a video she shared on social media, the Tamil actress revealed that she has been going through a lot of mental stress for the past few months due to being bullied by Naam Tamizhar Katchi party leader Seeman and its members. She also requested that Seeman and Hari Nadar from Panankattu Padai (another political party) need to be arrested for causing mental stress.

After she was admitted to the hospital, actress and choreographer Gayathri Raghuram had apparently rushed to the hospital where the actress is admitted. She met Vijayalakshmi and opened up about how she is scared after meeting the actress in the hospital. While speaking to the press, Gayathri Raghuram said, "She hasn't told what kind of mental state she is in. She was hesitant to even share her location as she was scared that goons might find her place and attack her, but at the same time, she also wants to be bold and come out talk about it. She doesn't know how to fight this without any help."

Gayathri also revealed that Vijayalakshmi was in mental trauma, hence, she decided to take this step. Gayathri urged people to support her. She said, "Even though many of us had helped her monetarily, she seems to be in a lot of trouble. I think we shouldn't leave her alone after this."

As per the latest reports, Vijayalakshmi's health is improving. Mental health has become a major topic of discussion in recent times. After the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, celebrities from all industries came forward and spoke about depression and mental health.

We wish Vijayalakshmi gets well soon!

