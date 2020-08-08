    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikram Gives Major Fitness Goals With His New Still: Wins The Internet!

      By
      |

      Vikram, the National award-winner, is one of the fittest actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The Cobra actor has proven that age is just a number with his amazing dedication and hard work. Interestingly, Vikram has been setting some serious fitness goals now and winning the internet, with his latest still.

      In the new picture that has been trending on Twitter India, Vikram is seen flaunting his chiseled body. The National award-winner is sporting a very interesting sun tattoo in his left arm, which has already raised the curiosity among his fans and followers. However, it is yet to be revealed whether this look is for the upcoming spy thriller Cobra or any other new project of Vikram.

      Coming to his career, the actor will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra, which is said to be a sci-fi thriller. The first look poster of the movie, which featured Vikram in seven different get-ups, had taken the social media by storm after its release. Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vikram in the movie, thus making her debut in Tamil cinema.

      Vikram Gives Major Fitness Goals With His New Still: Wins The Internet!

      The highly anticipated features an extensive star cast including former cricketer Irfan Pathan, director KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Malayalam actors Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles.

      AR Rahman, the veteran musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Harish Kannan is the director of photography. Bhuvan Sreenivasan handles the editing. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X