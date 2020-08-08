Vikram Gives Major Fitness Goals With His New Still: Wins The Internet!

Vikram, the National award-winner, is one of the fittest actors of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The Cobra actor has proven that age is just a number with his amazing dedication and hard work. Interestingly, Vikram has been setting some serious fitness goals now and winning the internet, with his latest still.

In the new picture that has been trending on Twitter India, Vikram is seen flaunting his chiseled body. The National award-winner is sporting a very interesting sun tattoo in his left arm, which has already raised the curiosity among his fans and followers. However, it is yet to be revealed whether this look is for the upcoming spy thriller Cobra or any other new project of Vikram.

Coming to his career, the actor will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra, which is said to be a sci-fi thriller. The first look poster of the movie, which featured Vikram in seven different get-ups, had taken the social media by storm after its release. Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF fame actress appears as the female lead opposite Vikram in the movie, thus making her debut in Tamil cinema.

The highly anticipated features an extensive star cast including former cricketer Irfan Pathan, director KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Malayalam actors Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles.

AR Rahman, the veteran musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Harish Kannan is the director of photography. Bhuvan Sreenivasan handles the editing. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio.