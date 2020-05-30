Vikram Risked His Life For An Action Sequence In Cobra, Reveals Director Ajay Gnanamuthu

Recently, the highly anticipated movie, Cobra completed one year since its announcement in 2019. With Vikram in the lead, the Tamil audience has high expectations from the action-thriller, especially because of the extra efforts he adds to his character in his movies. Vikram, who usually experiments with his looks and physical transformations, will appear in multiple getups in the upcoming thriller. Well, now we hear a story about his experiments for the movie, which has been revealed by the director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

According to him, during the shoot of Cobra, Vikram had shot an underwater sequence with his mouth completely covered with a cloth and his hands and legs tied with rope. He added that the actor had to swing upside down with the help of a rope in the sequence. Though a stunt master was hired for the scene, the actor preferred to do the scene all by himself. It is said that Vikram sustained a nerve injury, as water entered his eyes and ears. Interestingly, after getting primary treatment from the doctors, the Anniyan actor soon resumed the shoot without taking a break. Well, that's called a fearless hero!

The director, during a recent interaction with a leading website, revealed that almost 40-45% days of the shoot is left to complete the film. He also added that the team is planning to release the first single from Cobra, which will be associated with Kerala's traditional celebration. When asked about the teaser release, the director revealed that they are planning to drop the teaser close to the film's release, as it may help increase the buzz during that time.

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty will star opposite Vikram in the thriller, which will also feature Teejay, Anandraj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Babu Antony, Padmapriya and Mamukkoya in pivotal roles.

Vikram's Cobra Release Date: Is Ajay Gnanamuthu The Reason Behind The Delay?

Also Read: Vikram's Cobra Comes To The Rescue Of Vijay's Master; Read How