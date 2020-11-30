Vikram’s Besant Nagar House Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Start Investigation

After Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith, Chiyaan Vikram's residence has become the latest to receive a fake bomb threat call from a miscreant.

As per Times of India report, an anonymous phone call was made to the police control room on Monday (30 November 2020) morning, claiming that a bomb has been planted at the superstar's house in Chennai's Besant Nagar. Soon after receiving the call, police officials rushed to the location along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog to conduct a thorough search.

Though nothing much has been revealed about the miscreant or the happenings, it is said that the person behind the wrongdoing is not known as of now, and the police are investigating the case. A few reports also suggest that the call was made from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district. The police is said to be suspecting it to be the same person who earlier issued threat calls to Vijay and Ajith.

If you may recall, recently, the control room received a hoax call claiming that a bomb has been planted in Suriya's Alwarpet office. Later, it was revealed that the actor's team had shifted to a new office a few months ago. Also, in Vijay and Ajith's case, the caller behind the wrongdoing was claimed by the police as mentally unwell.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram will next be seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. He is also a part of Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and RS Vimal's Mahavir Karna. Though he was rumoured to be a part of the Telugu film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Vikram's team quashed the same calling it baseless.

Pushpa: Chiyaan Vikram To Join Hands With Allu Arjun For Sukumar's Action Thriller?

Pushpa: Here's The Truth Behind Vikram Replacing Vijay Sethupathi In Allu Arjun Starrer!