Vikram's Cobra: First Teaser To Be Released On This Date!

Vikram, the versatile actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project Cobra. The project which features Vikram in seven different get-ups is said to be a spy thriller. As per the latest reports, the makers have now finalised the release date of the much-awaited first teaser of Cobra.

If the reports are to be true, the team has finalised April 17, 2020, the birthday of the project's leading man Vikram, as the release date for Cobra first teaser. According to the sources close the project, the makers are planning to make an official announcement on the same within a few days.