Vikram's Cobra Release Date: Is Ajay Gnanamuthu The Reason Behind The Delay?

Did you know, Vikram's Cobra has completed one year since its announcement in 2019? The much-anticipated thriller of the year has been getting all the attention since its inception. Vikram's collaboration with director Ajay Gananamuthu is being eagerly awaited by fans, thanks to their movies Demonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal which were blockbusters.

The project has been currently halted due to the ongoing lockdown imposed by the central government. The team is yet to shoot a high-octane action sequence, which was earlier being shot in Russia. Unfortunately, the cast and crew had to return back to India without completing the schedule, citing the sudden Coronavirus outbreak.

As per reports, the producer of the film, SS Lalit Kumar wants to resume the shoot in India, but Ajay Gananamuthu has rejected his idea and is adamant about shooting the sequence in Russia. If the team waits until the government relaxes the travelling ban, it is sure that the movie will take more time than expected. It will also affect the release of the film and increase the budget.

On a related note, the director, during a recent interaction with a leading website, revealed that almost 40-25% days of the shoot is left to complete. He also added that the team is planning to release the first single from Cobra, which will be associated with Kerala's traditional celebration. When asked about the teaser release, the director said that they are planning to drop the teaser close to the film's release, as it may help increase the buzz during that time.

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty will star opposite Vikram in the thriller, which will also feature Teejay, Anandraj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Babu Antony, Padmapriya and Mamukkoya in supporting roles. Interestingly, former cricketer, Irfan Pathan will also make his debut with this project. The multilingual movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Vikram's Cobra Comes To The Rescue Of Vijay's Master; Read How

Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram Has A Special Request For Gautham Vasudev Menon!

Also Read: 9 Years Of Ko: Ajith-Vikram Were The Initial Choices For The Lead, Jiiva Had No Idea He Was The Hero