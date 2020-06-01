Vikram’s Next, #Chiyaan60 To Be Helmed By Karthik Subbaraj?

As we all know, Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with his upcoming project, Cobra. The makers of the movie are waiting for the COVID-19 lockdown to get over, so as to resume the shoot they had halted in Georgia. Well, there are also a few updates emerging about the actor's next project. Now, we hear that the actor is all set to gear up for his next, #Chiyaan60. According to reports, Vikram will be teaming up with director Karthik Subbaraj for his upcoming project.

It is said that the Pizza director had narrated a story to the actor, while the latter was shooting Iru Mugan. The Aniyan actor was reportedly impressed with the narration, and is planning to sign on the dotted lines once the lockdown ends. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, who are also the producers of Cobra, the movie is touted to be a gangster flick. Reportedly, Vikram will be shooting simultaneously for the Karthik directorial along with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. However, an official announcement has not been made by the makers or the actor about the same.

Talking about their current projects, Karthik Subbaraj, known for his films like Jigarthanda, Iraivi, and Rajinikanth's Petta, is currently working on Jagame Thanthiram featuring Dhanush. The action-thriller also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Jojo George, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film's soundtrack is composed by Santhosh Narayanan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek, Dhanush, and Anthony Daasan. The movie, bankrolled by Y NOT studios, was scheduled to hit the screens on May 1, 2020, but was later pushed owing to the ongoing outbreak.

On the other hand, Vikram will appear in director Ajay Gnanamuthu's directorial. The director, during a recent interaction with a leading website, revealed that almost 40-45% of the shoot is left to complete the film. He also added that the team is planning to release the first single from Cobra, which will be associated with Kerala's traditional celebration. KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty will star opposite Vikram in the thriller.

