Vikram Teaser Featuring Kamal Haasan Highly Inspired By Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico; Here’s The Proof

Not too long ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj had dropped the teaser of his upcoming film titled Vikram. The high octane teaser featuring Kamal Haasan was unveiled on the special occasion of Ulaganayagan's 66th birthday (November 7, 2020).

In the intriguing teaser, the senior actor can be seen setting up a dining table as he prepares meal for his guests, while also hiding innumerable ammunition across the room before their entry. Kamal turns violent as soon as the guests savour the big feast served on banana leaves. The highly awaited teaser received huge appreciation and a positive response from the netizens.

On the other hand, a few social media users were puzzled with the teaser, as they could easily spot an uncanny resemblance between Vikram's teaser and the trailer of Netflix's crime drama television series Narcos: Mexico Season 2. In the trailer, Diego Luna as Miguel Felix Gallardo can be seen with his 'friends' savouring the big feast set up on the dining table. As they enjoy the feast wholeheartedly, the same people can be seen hiding their respective ammunition under the table which signifies backstabbing as the trailer says, "Backstabbing is a hard work, It wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever, and no one is untouchable." Well, it would be wrong to say that Vikram teaser is completely inspired by Narcos: Mexico, but also a few frames look similar to Netflix's series.

Check out a few tweets about the same!

On a related note, Vikram, bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production company Raaj Kamal Films International, will have the actor essaying the role of a super cop who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer.

