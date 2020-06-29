Vishal's Chakra: The Official Trailer Crosses 1 Million Views!

Vishal, the actor-producer will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Chakra. The makers recently released the official trailer on the highly anticipated project which is directed by MS Anandan. The highly promising trailer of the action thriller is now winning the internet and has crossed 1 million views within the first day of its premiere.

The 2.07 minutes long trailer depicts the investigation of a series of cybercrimes, headed by Chandru, a military officer played by Vishal. The movie hints that the theft of an Ashok Chakra award medal plays a big role in the protagonist's investigation, which justifies its title. The promising trailer ends with the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's take on digital India.

Vishal, the lead actor impresses as a fearless military officer in the trailer and appears in a different look with cropped hairdo teamed up with semi-casual outfits. Shraddha Srinath, the Nerkonda Paarvai actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie. The talented actress is essaying the role of a fearless cop in the movie and has a meaty role to play.