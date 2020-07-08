Vishal’s Manager’s Car Damaged By Unknown People, Complaint Filed In Kodambakkam Police Station

On July 7, car of a person named Hari Krishnan, who works in actor Vishal's production company Vishal Film Factory as a manager, was reportedly damaged by some unknown people outside his house. The incident happened in the Rangarajapuram area in Kodambakkam, Chennai, where the car was parked outside his house.

Hari Krishnan immediately complained to the Kodambakkam police station after he found that his vehicle was badly damaged the next morning.

A few days ago, Hari Krishnan had lodged a complaint on behalf of Vishal against Ramya, who had worked as an accountant in Vishal Film Factory. She was accused of duping Rs 45 lakh from the company's account. Hence, Hari filed a case against her in the Virugambakkam police station.

Notably, Ramya had also shared her side of the story, accusing Vishal of doing illegal activities. She also added that Hari had attacked her and family with goons and Vishal too had threatened her. She also alleged that Vishal took her car away from her.

Now, after Hari Krishnan's damaged car incident, police are trying to find out if there is any link between this attack and the case involving the accountant.

On a related note, Vishal will next be seen in Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. Both the films are under post-production stage and his fans are waiting to see Vishal on the big screen soon.

