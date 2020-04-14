Vishnu Vishal: Neither Jwala Gutta Nor Amala Paul Is Responsible For My Divorce

Actor Vishnu Vishal recently grabbed the attention of the gossip mongers as he was seen posting pictures with ace badminton player, Jwala Gutta on his social media handle. The cozy pictures of the duo were welcomed with assumptions of them dating each other. It also invited criticism from all sides, calling Jwala the reason behind Vishnu Vishal's divorce. There are also rumours of the duo tying the knot soon. Well, during an interaction with the media, Vishal clarified that the badminton player is not at all the reason behind ending his 11 years of marriage.

He stated that he cannot prove people wrong by revealing the reason behind the divorce with his wife Rajini, as it is personal. He also mentioned that there was gossip around him and South diva Amala Paul, wherein the latter was accused of ruining his married life. The actors were rumoured to be spending good time together during the shoot of Ratsasan.

Vishnu clarified about the same and was quoted as saying, "The people blamed my relationship with Aadai actress Amala Paul behind my separation with Rajini. The people start assuming things and start commenting about one's life without even realizing the truth. When I post pictures of Jwala Gutta or when she does, a section of people started to pass insensitive comments. Some say that I got separated from my wife Rajini because of Jwala Gutta and another say that I was in a relationship with Amala Paul during the time of Ratsasan. I can't prove the people wrong by revealing the actual reason for my separation, as it is personal."

Talking about his next project, the actor has signed Mohandas directed by Kalavufame Murali Karthick. The thriller is bankrolled by Vishnu's production company, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.