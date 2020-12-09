VJ Chitra’s Fiance Hemanth Kumar Reveals They Were Married And Stayed Together In The Hotel

The sudden demise of VJ Chitra has shocked her family and innumerable fans. The popular actress best known for her role in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). The actress had reportedly checked into the room at 1 am on the same day after shooting at the EVP Studios in Chembarambakkam.

Reports suggest that the police rushed to the location soon after they received a call from the hotel manager at around 3.30 am in the morning.

The police is currently investigating to find the reason behind her death. As per her close friends, the actress was evidently happy when they last met her. Notably, she had even posted a picture of her from a recent photoshoot on her Instagram page.

Well, the 29-year-old actress was engaged to Hemanth Kumar in August this year, and they both were staying together in the same hotel. According to India Glitz, Hemanth has revealed that Chitra was disturbed after she returned from the shoot and told him that she needs to freshen up and locked herself in the bathroom. After she didn't return and respond to his calls, he asked housekeepers to help him open the door, only to find out that she took an extreme step.

He also revealed that he got married to Chitra on October 19, 2020, soon after their engagement in August. It is said that Hemanth has also submitted the proofs regarding their marriage to the concerned police officials. Reportedly, her mother suspects foul play in Chitra's death.

Chitra, a resident of Chennai's Kottupuram has also been a part of several daily soaps including Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi (Season 2) and Darling Darling.

