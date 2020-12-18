VJ Chitra’s Friend Reveals She Was Dating A Popular Kollywood Actor; Says He Was Threatening Her

Was VJ Chitra Dating A Kollywood Actor?

In the latest and shocking development, Chithu's close friend during her media interaction has revealed that the late actress was dating a popular Kollywood star. It is said that the young actor had recorded a video of himself with Chitra and had even threatened her saying that he would show it to her husband Hemanth Kumar. Reportedly, VJ Chitra was disturbed with the actor as she thought he would do all things possible to end her relationship with Hemanth.

A Politician’s Pressure?

On the other hand, the Kollywood actor is said to have links with a politician. Earlier, a few reports claimed that a politician had harassed the actress and even made several phone calls forcing her to spend time with him during the New Year 2021 celebrations. However, it is not known if these two incidents have any connection whatsoever.

Did Hemanth Threaten Chitra?

Reports allege that Hemanth had been to the sets of Chitra's show on the very day of her death and got into a nasty brawl with her, and even questioned her fidelity in front of the crew members. Upon reaching their room in the star hotel, Hemanth allegedly threatened Chitra that he would call off their wedding if she doesn't discontinue her acting career.

It is also said that the actress had approached his family and her friends seeking help to resolve the issue between them.

Hemanth-Chitra’s Wedding

During the investigation, Hemanth revealed that they registered their marriage on October 19 this year. Reportedly, the couple was engaged in August 2020. The duo was also planning to announce their wedding formally in January 2021.