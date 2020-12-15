VJ Chitra’s Husband Hemanth Kumar Arrested! Here Are The Details

Seven days after the demise of VJ Chitra, her husband Hemanth Kumar has been arrested allegedly for abetment to suicide. The renowned actress best known for her role in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on December 9, 2020.

A few media reports allege that Hemanth was upset with the actress for enacting a scene in her show. NDTV quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan as saying, "Hemanth did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her."

According to reports, the police have slapped Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against Chitra's husband, who on investigation had revealed that they got married secretly on October 19 this year. Reportedly, the couple was engaged in August 2020. The duo was planning to announce their wedding with a formal ceremony in February 2021.

The police officials had earlier collected the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the hotel where Chitra had stayed and also quizzed people associated including Hemanth, the hotel staff, her colleagues, and family members.

Talking about her work, Chitra had been a part of several daily soaps including Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi (Season 2) and Darling Darling. She was also popular for her hosting skills in several shows on Vijay TV and Zee Tamil. The first look poster of her debut film Calls was released recently. Directed by debutant J Sabarish, the film is produced by S Jayakumar and J Kaveriselvi.

