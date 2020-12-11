VJ Chitra’s Husband Hemanth Kumar Quizzed After Police Collect Crucial CCTV Footage From Hotel

A day after VJ Chitra's mother Vijaya suspected foul play in her daughter's death, the police have yet again quizzed Hemanth Kumar and his family over the recently collected CCTV footage from the hotel in which they stayed together.

The Pandian Stores actress' fiance, who post her death revealed that the duo got married on October 19, 2020, soon after their engagement in August, reportedly appeared at the Nazarathpettai police station for the second day interrogation.

As per reports, the police have collected all CCTV footage from the hotel since , the day the duo started staying in the hotel viz. December 4, 2020 (Friday). It is said that the police have also interrogated the manager and employees of the hotel. Information about the people who paid a visit to the hotel has also been seized, and they will soon be questioned in this regard.

For the uninitiated, VJ Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). On Thursday, after postmortem, the doctors confirmed that there was no foul play in the case, which contrasted with her mother's statement.

Interacting with the media, Vijaya revealed that she suspected Hemanth of marrying her daughter for money. She said, "My daughter is not a coward to take her own life. I have raised her as a brave woman. She was extremely talented. I suspect her husband Hemanth married her for her money. I suspect that she was subjected to physical violence. Why would there be marks on her face? He has come as my daughter's Yaman."

On the other hand, a lot of Chitra's friends revealed that she used to counsel people about mental health and had even suggested them to live their lives to the fullest, and therefore, she can never take such extreme step.

