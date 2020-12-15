VJ Chitra’s Husband Hemanth Kumar Was Upset With The Promo Of Her Show?

Reports claim that an intimate scene in the latest promo of her show didn't go down well with Hemanth, who argued with Chitra regarding the same. It is alleged that the actress felt helpless after her husband visited the sets of the show, to question the team who shot the scene.

Notably, in the promo of the daily soap dropped by the makers days before her death, Chitra's character was seen entering wedlock. According to media reports, the makers of the show who were questioned by the police revealed about the incident that took place, which eventually gave way to Hemanth's arrest.

Chitra’s Secret Wedding With Hemanth

Reportedly, the police have slapped section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth Kumar. Earlier, during interrogation, Chitra's husband revealed that they got married secretly on October 19 after getting engaged in August.

Chitra’s Mother Vijaya’s Strong Statement

During her interaction with the media, Chithu's mother Vijaya had reiterated that she suspects Hemanth of marrying her daughter for money. She had also suspected that Chitra was subjected to physical violence.

Chitra’s Sudden Death

The popular actress, best known for her role in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on December 9, 2020. Chitra had reportedly checked at 1 am, after shooting at the EVP Studios in Chembarambakkam.