VJ Chitra’s Husband Hemanth Kumar Was Upset With The Promo Of Her Show: Reports
In the latest development, Hemanth Kumar has been arrested allegedly for abetment to suicide in VJ Chitra's death case. Reportedly, the police have slapped Section 306 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against the Pandian Stores actress' husband.
A few media reports allege that Hemanth was upset with Chitra for enacting a scene in one of her daily soaps.
NDTV had quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan as saying, "Hemanth did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her."
Reports claim that an intimate scene in the latest promo of her show didn't go down well with Hemanth, who argued with Chitra regarding the same. It is alleged that the actress felt helpless after her husband visited the sets of the show, to question the team who shot the scene.
Notably, in the promo of the daily soap dropped by the makers days before her death, Chitra's character was seen entering wedlock. According to media reports, the makers of the show who were questioned by the police revealed about the incident that took place, which eventually gave way to Hemanth's arrest.
Chitra’s Secret Wedding With Hemanth
Reportedly, the police have slapped section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth Kumar. Earlier, during interrogation, Chitra's husband revealed that they got married secretly on October 19 after getting engaged in August.
Chitra’s Mother Vijaya’s Strong Statement
During her interaction with the media, Chithu's mother Vijaya had reiterated that she suspects Hemanth of marrying her daughter for money. She had also suspected that Chitra was subjected to physical violence.
Chitra’s Sudden Death
The popular actress, best known for her role in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on December 9, 2020. Chitra had reportedly checked at 1 am, after shooting at the EVP Studios in Chembarambakkam.
Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM
