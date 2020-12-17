VJ Chitra’s Lookalike Keerthana Dinakar Recreates Mullai From Pandian Stores; Says ‘Chithu Is Irreplaceable’

Keerthana about her resemblance to VJ Chitra

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, the dancer revealed that earlier she was not happy with the comments regarding her resemblance to Chitra, but now she feels good. Keerthana wrote, "All these years wherever I go, the first comment I receive will be ‘u resemble like chithu/mullai/china papa periya paapa actress'. But to be honest, I was never happy to receive the comment as I felt we don't have any resemblance and I wanted to be original. But now when people says the same comment, I feel good for looking similar because I can make someone happy." (sic)

Netizens’ request to Keerthana

She added that several netizens had tried to contact her through her social media pages to audition for the role of Mullai after VJ Chitra's death. "From the moment she passes away, I'm getting messages and calls from my friends and known circle saying that now you try to contact the team and give auditions.... definitely they will take you. First time when I heard it, I thought people are making fun of me. I laughed and just ignored. But till now, I keep getting the same messages,"(sic) said Keerthana.

Keerthana: Chithu Is Irreplaceable

Calling VJ Chitra irreplaceable, Keerthana said that the photo shoot was done to pay tribute to the popular actress who ruled the mini-screen with her impeccable performance as Pandian Stores' Mullai. She further added, "MULLAI/ CHITHU IS IRREPLACEABLE. We love her too. We are sure that they have finalised the replacement character by now. We have done this photoshoot in a way to respect her and show our love towards her. Hope the people who loves her just like us will be happy to see these photos." (sic)

VJ Chitra’s Death

Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on December 9, 2020. Her husband Hemanth Kumar was arrested on December 14, 2020, allegedly for abetment to suicide.