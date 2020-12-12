VJ Chitra Was Intimidated And Constantly Harassed By A Politician: Reports

With several questions remaining unanswered about the sudden demise of popular actress VJ Chitra, the latest report suggests that the Pandian Stores actress was allegedly harassed by a politician. India Glitz's report alleges that a politician had harassed the actress and even made several phone calls, to force her to spend time with him during the New Year 2021 celebration.

The same report claims that upon suspicion, a ruling party MLA clarified that he had only met Chitra during a recent inauguration, and didn't communicate post the event. It also alleged that a minister had even visited the same hotel where Chitra was staying. However, he too is said to have rubbished the rumour calling it completely baseless.

Contrasting to the reports, earlier, Chitra's mother Vijaya interacted with the media and alleged foul play in her daughter's death. She was quoted as saying, "My daughter is not a coward to take her own life. I have raised her as a brave woman. She was extremely talented. I suspect her husband Hemanth married her for her money. I suspect that she was subjected to physical violence. Why would there be marks on her face? He has come as my daughter's Yaman."

Notably, during police interrogation, Chitra's husband Hemanth Kumar has revealed that he got secretly married to the Pandian Stores actress on October 19, 2020, post their engagement in August this year. For the uninitiated, he has appeared in Star Vijay's Gramathu Kondattam to surprise Chitra, who was hosting the reality show then.

On a related note, Chitra died by suicide on Wednesday (December 9, 2020) in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai. She was reportedly staying in the hotel with her husband Hemanth Kumar since December 4, 2020.

